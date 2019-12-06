Funding granted to create ‘sports hub’ in Bagenalstown.

A particular emphasis is to be put on boosting sport in Bagenalstown from next year.

That’s according to Carlow Sports Partnership who have been granted money from the dormant accounts fund to create a sports hub in the town.

€66,700 will go towards helping to link the existing clubs and amenities in the town, to better the whole area.

Martha Jane Duggan of Carlow Sports Partnership says there will be a staff member dedicated to Bagenalstown.