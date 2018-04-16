Funding to secure MRI scanner at St Lukes Hospital due to be announced within weeks

It looks like the remaining money needed to finally get an MRI scanner at St Lukes hospital has been secured.

Planning permission was granted last year for the building to house the machine at St Luke’s Hospital but nothing has happened since.

Local charity, the Friends of St Luke’s reached their fundraising target for the MRI of €250,000 in 2016 but have had to wait for the Health Service to deliver the remainder.

Junior Minister John Paul Phelan has told KCLR News the delays have been mainly because of the specifications for the building.

Declan McCann from the Friends of St Luke’s says while it’s welcome news, they’re going to need the Minister to provide an exact date for when they’ll be able to draw down the funding now.