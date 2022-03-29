Fundraiser underway to help Kilkenny man who lost his brother and their home in Jenkinstown fire

A fundraiser is underway to help a local man who lost his brother and his home in a devastating fire last week.

Dominic Brennan was hospitalised following the blaze that claimed the life of his brother Oliver at their home in Jenkinstown last Wednesday. (See that here).

Their nephew Sean Dowling has started a Go Fund Me page in the hopes of raising enough to help Dominic start to rebuild his life following the awful tragedy.

As of Tuesday (29th March) morning, €13,500 has already been pledged. To add to that click here