Fundraising efforts for Alice continue with more than half of €150,000 target raised

The mother of a terminally ill Kilkenny woman says people have been amazing in their bid to help her daughter.

26 year old Alice Taylor was diagnosed with cervical cancer last November. Earlier this year she was told the disease had spread & was terminal.

Medication that might help has been identified but is not immediately available as it’s licensed in Europe for lung cancer only. However it has been accessed by some of those affected by the Cervical Check Scandal, including South Kilkenny woman Vicky Phelan who’s in contact with the family.

A Go Fund Me page aiming to raise €150,000 was set up ten weeks ago and so far has reached more than half that amount with many more fundraisers planned.

