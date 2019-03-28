Funeral arrangements announced for former Carlow TD John Browne

The funeral of former Carlow TD John Browne will be held tomorrow.

The Fine Gael Carlow/Kilkenny Deputy from 1989 to 2002, died yesterday at the age of 82.

His son, Fergal Browne, is a Carlow County Councillor and former senator.

He’ll be reposing at St Mary’s Church Benekerry from 4 o’clock this afternoon with prayers at 8pm.

Funeral Mass is at 2 o’clock tomorrow.

Tributes have been paid to Mr Browne from former colleagues like the current Justice Minister, Charlie Flanagan, MEP Vice-President of the European Council, Mairéad McGuinness, and sitting Carlow TD, Pat Deering.