Funeral mass of 13-year-old Billy Rockett takes place in Kilmacow

The funeral mass has taken place of 13-year-old Billy Rockett from Kilmacow, who died in a crash on the N-10 near Danesfort at the end of last month.

Billy’s family had asked that mourners wear bright colours to the funeral, which took place at St. Senan’s Church in Kilmacow.

The celebrant, Fr Martin Tobin, spoke of Billy’s kindness, love, compassion, and intelligence, saying:

“Oh, God, why? Why an innocent, adorable, beautiful boy? Why? He was humble, he was kind, caring, loving,

compassionate, empathetic, a living, walking, talking, Google. And as one family member said to me,

he was too good for this world.”