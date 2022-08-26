Funeral of Bishop Séamus Freeman to take place in Kilkenny city today

The funeral of former Bishop of Ossory Séamus Freeman will take place today.

He’ll be buried in the grounds of Saint Mary’s Cathedral after the service which starts at 12noon today.

The Callan man was Bishop of Ossory from 2007 until 2016 when he retired due to ill-health. He was also a world leader of the Pallotine Order.

Bishop Denis Nulty led tributes to him earlier this week.

If you can’t attend the funeral, you can watch the Mass via the St Mary’s Cathedral webcam