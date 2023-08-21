Funeral to take place of one of the two Kilkenny men who drowned in separate incidents earlier this month

The funeral of one of two local men based abroad who drowned in separate incidents this month will take place this morning.

Daniel O’Brien died in Norway while deep sea diving on the 10th of August

The 33 year old was a former member of the Air Corps, worked as an aviation engineer and was a highly experienced water sportsman with successes including rowing across the Atlantic Ocean.

Family and friends will gather in the Duiske Abbey in his native Graignamanagh this morning at 10am – for those who can’t attend you can view the Mass here.

Paul Carroll

A date’s yet to be set for a local memorial for fellow Kilkenny man Paul Carroll who died in a drowning incident on the 12th of August.

Originally from Desart, Cuffesgrange, he had moved to Japan.

A memorial will take place in the Church of the Holy Cross, Cuffesgrange on a date which has to be confirmed.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has told KCLR News it’s aware of both cases and has been in contact with the families involved.