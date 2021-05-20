Further enforcement orders could be served on site in Tullow, County Carlow

A Tullow site served with two enforcement orders may see more issued on it.

Residents of the Links estate last night outlined to councillors concerns they have with the height of berm banking and type of fencing erected around the development which is next door to them.

Two orders have been issued to the developer Ned Nolan by the county council, but he previously told KCLR Live that the berm bank did not need to be changed (read that here).

Those who live close by are said to be angry and one recently summed up the mood and the issues on KCLR – that’s here.

Following last night’s discussion, Cllr Brian O’Donoghue’s told KCLR News today “There have been two enforcement orders issued, it’s possible that more may issue in the coming days and we have to wait and see what happens next, we would hope the developer would comply with the planning that was granted and hopefully this gets resolved as quickly as possible”.