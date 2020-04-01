Further measures to be introduced by the Government on Covid-19 after record deaths and infections yesterday

Further measures will be introduced in our response to the coronavirus after a record number of deaths and infection rates were reported yesterday.

Seventeen people lost their lives from Covid 19 while 325 new cases were confirmed.

3,235 people now have the infection here.

Doctors and nurses could soon be asked not to live together to stop the spread of the infection.

Tony Fitzpatrick from the INMO says this needs to be done right. He said “There has to be clear engagement and consultation with staff and that’s what they’re going to do, and we would expected that there representatives would engage with us”.

He added “We know that nurses and midwives have raised with us the difficulties they have if they do a thirteen and a half hour shift and an hour or hour and a half commute on top of that and the provision of accommodation for those staff is something we have highlighted with the government”.