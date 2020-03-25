KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Garda boss urges public to report large gatherings

New measures prohibits large groups, unless from same household

If you have concerns about groups of people gathering then you can get in touch with the Gardaí locally.

New restrictions were introduced on Tuesday asking people not to gather in groups of more than four unless all are from the same household.

Chief Garda Superintendent for the Kilkenny Carlow Division Dominic Hayes says if you see this happening in your locality you shouldn’t hesitate to contact your local Gardaí.

