Garda car rammed in dramatic high speed car chase between Carlow and Kilkenny

A dramatic high speed chase saw a stretch of the M9 shut down for a time last night between Carlow and Kilkenny.

The drama started when Gardaí followed a car which failed to stop at a checkpoint set up by the Carlow roads policing unit at Powerstown last night.

The driver of the car continued on to Tinryland before turning around and driving Southbound in the Northbound carriageway.

The motorway was busy at the time and units right across the division were called in to try and limit the amount of vehicles accessing the M9 while the pursuit was ongoing.

The chase continued as far as the Danesfort junction when the driver rammed a Garda patrol car then got out and attempted to flee the scene.

The Garda helicopter was requested but local Gardaí had caught up with the suspect before it arrived.

He was arrested and 2 other occupants were taken to Carlow Garda station.

The driver has been charged with dangerous driving among other offences and is due in court today.