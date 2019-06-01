Garda chase through North Kilkenny leads to arrest of man for driving under the influence

A Garda chase through North Kilkenny into Tipperary led to the arrest of a man driving while under the influence.

It happened last week when the man turned away from a checkpoint in Freshford.

Gardaí gave chase all the way through Urlingford before eventually catching him half an hour later in Ballynonty in Tipperary.

He was taken to Thurles, and was charged to appear before the courts on 8 charges.

Roads Policing Sergeant for Carlow/Kilkenny Gary Gordon says they will be carrying out more checkpoints this Bank Holiday Weekend.

And he’s warning people never to drive after taking drugs or alcohol:

“Cannabis stays in your system a long, long time. Cocaine also stays in your system a while and the slightest trace is all we have to find in your blood or urine.

“It’s not like alcohol – if you’re under the influence of a drug well then the slightest amount of that drug in your system can affect your driving. Only the slightest amount. And the penalty is two years off the road.”