Garda helicopter used for search in Carlow last night following a burglary

The Garda helicopter was called in to assist local Gardaí as an arrest was made for burglary in the town last night.

A large amount of criminal damage was caused at a business premises in the town – it happened at around 11.50pm last night.

Gardaí from the town supported by the roads policing unit, community policing, the district drugs unit and the air support unit carried out a search of the area.

A man in his 20’s was located in a nearby field and arrested on suspicion of burglary.

He is being questioned in Carlow Garda Station.