Garda investigations continue into yesterday’s crash in County Tipperary in which a three-year-old died

Garda investigations continue this morning into yesterday’s fatal collision that claimed the life of a three-year-old child in County Tipperary.

It happened at about 4pm in the Castle Heights housing estate in Carrick-on-Suir.

The little girl’s body was taken to the mortuary in South Tipperary General Hospital where a post mortem will take place and a male bus driver was treated by emergency services at the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for anybody who was in the area at the time to contact them, in particular those who may have dashcam footage.