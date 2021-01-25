KCLR News
Garda negotiator called in to potential gun incident in Carlow
Incident was resolved after about three hours and no firearm was found
A Garda negotiator had to be called in to deal with a potential armed stand-off in Carlow Town this morning
It started at about 6-30 A-M when a man in a distressed state claimed he had a gun in his home near The Laurels during a 999 call.
The negotiator managed to communicate with the man and the incident was resolved shortly after 9.30am.
No firearm was discovered and no-one was injured.
A media Blackout was imposed by Gardai while the stand-off was ongoing but has now been lifted.