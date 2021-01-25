KCLR News

Garda negotiator called in to potential gun incident in Carlow

Incident was resolved after about three hours and no firearm was found

A Garda negotiator had to be called in to deal with a potential armed stand-off in Carlow Town this morning

It started at about 6-30 A-M when a man in a distressed state claimed he had a gun in his home near The Laurels during a 999 call.

The negotiator managed to communicate with the man and the incident was resolved shortly after 9.30am.

No firearm was discovered and no-one was injured.

A media Blackout was imposed by Gardai while the stand-off was ongoing but has now been lifted.

 

