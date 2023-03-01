Garda Technical Team continue investigations at scene of suspected fatal assault in Kilkenny

The Garda technical team has been continuing investigations at the scene of a suspected fatal assault in Meadow Way in Kilkenny.

A man in his 60s was detained again overnight in connection with the death of another man aged in his 30s believed to be originally from Poland.

He was pronounced dead at the scene after Gardai were called to a house in Meadow Way in the Newpark area at around 6 pm.

He’s believed to have been the victim of a stabbing.

His body was been removed to Waterford University Hospital where the post-mortem was completed by the State Pathologist yesterday evening.