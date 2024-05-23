Members of the European Central Bank have been sampling Kilkenny city’s social scene.

The organisation, which works to keep prices stable across the euro area, is headed up by its President Christine Lagarde.

She and her team have been attending a retreat at Mount Juliet hosted by the Central Bank of Ireland which took place yesterday and Tuesday.

KCLR News understands the group wound down their visit last evening with a trip to one of the oldest entertainment spots, Kyteler’s Inn, enjoying dinner, live music and more.