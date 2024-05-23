Our third local elections specials, and last for this week, comes from Carlow town today.

The KCLR Daily has been out in Bagenalstown and Callan Thomastown so far and now it’s the turn of Carlow Local Electoral Area.

There are seven seats on the county council to fill here, and 18 people hoping to fill them.

All have been invited to outline their own two-minute pitch for votes from 10am – tune in to hear that live or click back here later when we’ll have added them.

Candidates are:

Molly Aylesbury (The Green Party):

Cllr Fergal Browne (Fine Gael):

Mark Callinan (Sinn Féin):

Cllr John Cassin (Independent Ireland):

Nicoleta Chiorean (Sinn Féin):

Cllr Andrea Dalton (Fianna Fáil):

Orla Donohoe (Irish Freedom Party):

Paul Doogue (Fine Gael):

Ruairí Doyle (Sinn Féin):

Cllr Ken Murnane (Fianna Fáil):

Daeln Murphy (National Party):

Cllr Tom O’Neill (Fine Gael):

Jolly O’Rock (Independent):

Cllr Fintan Phelan (Fianna Fáil):

Maria Ryan (Ireland First):

Adetula Temiola (Independent):

Cllr Adrienne Wallace (People Before Profit):

Rory Woods (The Irish People Party):