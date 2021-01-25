Garda warning over Covid-19 vaccine scams

Gardaí are appealing to the public to ignore scam texts and calls about Covid-19 vaccines.

Scammers, pretending to be the HSE, are sending texts requesting sensitive data such as PPS numbers and dates of birth.

Gardaí say they’re also calling people to arrange fake vaccine appointments with people who can’t travel to hospitals.

This can lead to people mistakenly revealing they live alone as well as sharing their home address.

Officers are asking the public to ignore the texts, hang up on calls and alert the Gardaí if you mistakenly shared personal information with scammers.