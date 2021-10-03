KCLR News
Gardai advise people not to open suspicious email and text message attachments
Scammers are finding new ways to try to get their hands on your cash and personal details
A listener has contacted KCLR warning about a text message she received claiming that her photos and other content on her phone could be accessed unless she clicked on a link to prevent it.
She contacted the Gardaí who advised her the message was not legitimate.
You’re being reminded not to click on any links you receive suspiciously by text or email.