Gardaí are appealing for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 15-year-old Calum Kavanagh who is reported missing from Ballylinan, Co. Laois, since Tuesday, 19th November 2024.

Calum is described as being approximately 5 foot 10 inches in height with a slim build, brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, Calum was wearing a black jacket, grey tracksuit and grey runners.

Gardaí are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with any information on Calum’s whereabouts is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 867 4100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.