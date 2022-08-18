Gardaí appeal for help in locating two teenage sisters who are missing from Co Wexford

Gardaí are appealing for help in tracing the whereabouts of two teenage sisters missing from Co Wexford.

15-year-olds Ruby and Charli McGlynn were last seen in the Bridgetown area on Saturday at around 6.30pm.

Charli is described as 5 foot 6 inches tall with a slim build, brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen, in a black hoody, black shorts and black shoes with white laces.

Ruby is 5 foot 4 with a slim build, brown hair and brown eyes and was wearing a white singlet with a pink flower on the front, grey shorts and flip-flops.

Both are known to frequent the Blanchardstown area of Dublin.