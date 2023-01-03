Gardaí appeal for help in tracing 17 year old missing from Mountmellick

Gardaí are looking for help in tracing the whereabouts of a teenage boy missing from Co Laois.

17-year-old Stephen Cawley is missing from the Mountmellick area of Co.Laois since Tuesday, 27th December 2022.

Stephen is described as being 5’ 11” in height, of a slim build, with dark brown hair and blue eyes. When last seen, Stephen was wearing blue jeans, grey runners, a green zip up hoodie and blue jacket.

Anyone with information on Stephen’s whereabouts is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 867 4100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.