Gardai are appealing for information on a 20 year old reported missing from her home in Co Tipperary.

Jodie Mulvihill was last seen in Cahir two days ago, on Tuesday, 5th July.

She’s described as being 5 foot 7, of slim build, with auburn hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, Jodie was wearing black Under Armour leggings, a pink Under Armour top, white Nike runners and a black Canada Goose gilet jacket.