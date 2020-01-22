Gardaí appeal for help in tracing whereabouts of missing Carlow woman

An appeal has been issued by Gardaí in Carlow for help in tracing a missing woman.

58 year old Kathleen Lawlor is missing from her home in Bennekerry since Tuesday morning and was last seen in Carlow town centre at around 9.50am.

She is described as approximately 5 foot 1 in height, of slim build with grey shoulder length hair and blue eyes.

When last seen she was wearing a purple coat, dark trousers, black footwear and was carrying a handbag.

Gardaí and Kathleen’s family are concerned for her.

Anyone who may have seen her or anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to get in touch with Carlow Gardaí on 059 9136620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.