Gardaí appeal for help in tracking down a man missing from Co Wexford

Gardaí are appealing for help in tracking down a man who’s missing from Co Wexford.

56-year-old Fran Murphy from Enniscorthy hasn’t been seen since Wednesday evening (14th June).

He’s described as being 5’8 in height, is of a broad build with short grey hair and brown eyes.

He was wearing brown shorts, a blue and green t-shirt and white runners and is understood to be driving a black Skoda Superb vehicle which has a 141-KY registration plate.

Anybody who comes across him or who may have information on his whereabouts should contact any garda station.