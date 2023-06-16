KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Gardaí appeal for help in tracking down a man missing from Co Wexford
He's believed to be driving his black Skoda Superb which has a 141-KY registration plate
Gardaí are appealing for help in tracking down a man who’s missing from Co Wexford.
56-year-old Fran Murphy from Enniscorthy hasn’t been seen since Wednesday evening (14th June).
He’s described as being 5’8 in height, is of a broad build with short grey hair and brown eyes.
He was wearing brown shorts, a blue and green t-shirt and white runners and is understood to be driving a black Skoda Superb vehicle which has a 141-KY registration plate.
Anybody who comes across him or who may have information on his whereabouts should contact any garda station.