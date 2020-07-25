KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Gardai appeal for help in tracking down tools stolen from a house in Borris
The burglary happened in Borris on Monday the 13th of July
Gardai in Carlow are looking for our help in tracking down some tools that were stolen in Carlow over a week ago.
The burglary happened in Borris on Monday the 13th of July where a bolster chisel, Dewalt Mitre saw
(DCS 777) and a handsaw were taken.
If you were offered these for sale or have any information you can contact Carlow GardaI on 059 9131505.