KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Gardai appeal for help in tracking down tools stolen from a house in Borris

The burglary happened in Borris on Monday the 13th of July

Stephen Byrne Stephen Byrne 25/07/2020
File photo

Gardai in Carlow are looking for our help in tracking down some tools that were stolen in Carlow over a week ago.

The burglary happened in Borris on Monday the 13th of July where a bolster chisel, Dewalt Mitre saw
(DCS 777) and a handsaw were taken.

If you were offered these for sale or have any information you can contact Carlow GardaI on 059 9131505.

Close