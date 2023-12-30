Gardai appeal for help to find 14 year old boy missing from Athy

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 14-year-old Calum Kavanagh, who is missing from Athy, Co. Kildare, since the early hours of Friday MORNING.

Calum is described as being approximately 5 foot 6 inches in height, with a slim build, light brown hair and blue eyes.

Gardaí and Calum’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with any information on Calum’s whereabouts is asked to contact Athy Garda Station on 056 863 4210, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.