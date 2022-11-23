KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Gardaí appeal for information after a car was stolen in Tullow on Sunday morning
During the burglary, the keys to the car were taken, and a Volkswagen Polo was stolen.
A car was stolen after a burglary in Tullow on Sunday morning.
The thieves broke into an apartment at Mill Court Apartments sometime between 12.30 a.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. on Sunday.
Gardai are appealing for information.