Gardaí appeal for information on missing 17-year-old from Laois, neighbouring county to Carlow and Kilkenny

Gardaí are again appealing for information regarding a missing Laois teenager.

17-year-old Jack O’Donoghue from Portlaoise was last seen in Dublin city centre on Wednesday, 6th December.

He’s described as being 5foot, 5inches in height, is of slight build with brown hair and grey eyes.

Anyone with any information on Jack’s whereabouts is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda station on 057 867 4100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.