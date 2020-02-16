Gardai appeal for witnesses following hit and run in Kilkenny

Gardai in Kilkenny are appealing for witnesses following a hit and run during the early hours of Saturday morning.

The incident occurred on the Callan to Kilkenny road at Ballymack Cross at approx 1.10am. Two male pedestrians were out walking when a car impacted one of the pedestrians, causing injury to his leg and face.

Gardai are asking for anyone with information to contact them at Kilkenny Garda station on 056 7722222.