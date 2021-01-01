Gardaí appeal for witnesses following serious assault in Carlow

Two men have been left injured following a serious assault in Carlow early this morning (Friday).

Gardaí attended the scene in Mt Leinster Park at 3.30am, and both men were taken by ambulance to St Luke’s Hospital.

Their injuries are understood to be non-life threatening.

Anyone in the Tullow Rd area who may have witnessed anything is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 0599136620.