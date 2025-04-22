Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a serious road traffic collision in Ballyhale over the weekend that left a motorcyclist in critical condition.

The incident occurred at approximately 12:40pm on Sunday on the R448 at Knockwilliam. Emergency services responded to the scene of a collision involving a car and a motorcycle.

ADVERTISEMENT

The motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, was transported to the Mater Hospital in Dublin, where he remains in serious condition. No other injuries have been reported.

The road was closed for a time to allow for a forensic examination by collision investigators but has since reopened.

Gardaí are urging anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or who may have dash-cam footage from the R448 area between 12:00 and 1:00pm on Sunday, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thomastown Garda Station on 056 7754150 or the Garda Confidential Line.