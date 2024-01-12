KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Gardai appeal for witnesses following two-car collision in Carlow town

The incident occurred on the William Dargan Road in Carlow Town yesterday evening

Photo of Angela Doyle Stuart Angela Doyle Stuart12/01/2024
Gardai (Garda vector/freephotos/Pixabay)
Gardai (Garda vector/freephotos/Pixabay)

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to a two car collision that occurred around 6.30pm yesterday evening on the William Dargan Road in Carlow Town.

One person was arrested for drug driving at the scene,  while another was taken to St Luke’s General hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny for minor injuries.

Carlow Gardai are appealing for witnesses or those who may have dash cam footage to contact them at Carlow Garda station.

Photo of Angela Doyle Stuart Angela Doyle Stuart12/01/2024