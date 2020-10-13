Gardai appeal for witnesses to fatal road crash in Co Kilkenny on 5th October

Witnesses to a recent single vehicle fatal crash in Co Kilkenny are asked to contact gardai.

It happened after a tractor overturned on the main road at Ballyogan, Graignamanagh at about 3:45pm on Monday, 5th October.

The male driver, a man in his fifties, was taken to St Luke’s Hospital in a serious condition but has since passed away.

Gardaí at Thomastown are calling on any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, or who were travelling in the area between 3.15p.m. and 4p.m. to come forward

Anybody who can help can contact Thomastown Garda Station on 056 7754150, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.