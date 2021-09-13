KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Gardaí appeal for witnesses to weekend city double assault
Anyone with information's asked to get in touch
Gardaí in Kilkenny are looking for witnesses to an assault on the Parade in the city over the weekend.
Two men were assaulted, one suffered a concussion and bruising to his face following the incident.
It happened late on Saturday night into the early hours of Sunday morning.
Anyone who saw what happened or has dashcam footage is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda station.