Gardaí appealing for witnesses following Carlow break in

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward following a break in in Carlow.

A man in a hood was seen breaking into a shed to steal tools in Co Carlow this week.

A chainsaw was taken from a domestic shed in Raheendoran just after midnight Wednesday night.

A man wearing a hooded top was observed entering the shed and taking the Stihl chainsaw.

Gardaí in Carlow want to speak to anyone who noticed any suspicious movements in the area, or anyone offered a chainsaw for sale.