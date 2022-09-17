Gardaí are advising motorists to take care in Kilkenny City due to heavy traffic

Gardaí in Kilkenny are advising the public to avoid a section of the city due to heavy traffic this lunchtime.

The 5th Medieval Marathon has been underway since early morning (Saturday), with runners competing in various grades along the route, which concludes at Butler Gallery.

Gardaí have asked motorists coming in from Freshford to avoid taking the Butts exit if possible, with marathon traffic expected to last until about 5.30pm.