Gardaí are appealing for help in tracing a missing woman from Laois

Gardaí are looking for assistance in locating a woman who has been missing from Laois since last Thursday.

Samantha Monaghan was last seen at her home in Stradbally at approximately 10 am on Thursday.

She is described as being 5 foot 3 inches tall with a slim build and has blonde hair and brown eyes.

Gardai believe Samantha may have traveled to Dublin.

Anyone with any information on Samantha’s whereabouts is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station.