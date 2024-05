The identities of a group of people who helped in a County Carlow river rescue are still unknown.

Garda, fire and paramedics were called to Leighlinbridge at about 4pm last Wednesday (15th May) after reports a man had fallen into the River Barrow.

He was helped out by a number of people in the area and taken to St Luke’s Hospital for a check up but is understood to be okay.

The Carlow Nationalist reports that his family are keen to speak with those who assisted.