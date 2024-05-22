Racing planned for Gowran Park later today’s been called off.

Just over 30mm of rainfall since Monday has left the ground unfit for the action that was planned for this evening’s meet.

General Manager there Eddie Scally has told KCLR News; “We’ve had to abandon today’s fixture, we are currently talking to Horse Racing Ireland and looking at rescheduling the fixture for sometime later in June so our next fixture here in Gowran Park will be the bank holiday Monday in June when we’ll be running the Gowran Classic”.