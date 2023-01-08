Gardai are appealing for information concerning a missing Carlow Man

Gardai are appealing for assistance in tracking down a Carlow man who has been missing since Friday.

61-year-old Ger O’Connell is described as being 5ft 8, of thin/slight build with sandy hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen in Graigecullen in the early hours of Friday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059-9136620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.