Gardai are appealing for information concerning a missing Kilkenny Man

Gardai are appealing for assitance in tracking down a Kilkenny man who has been missing since Friday.

72 year old Patrick Freer is described as having grey hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing black tracksuit bottoms and a green jacket.

It is understood that Patrick may have travelled to dublin.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on (056) 777 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station

UPDATE: 24/09/22 15:23

72 Year old Patrick Freer was reported missing form the Kilkenny area today and has since been found safe and well.

Gardai thank the public for their assistance in the search.