Gardai are appealing for the public’s help in locating a 6 year old boy missing from Co Westmeath

Six year old Michael O’Connell has been missing from Mullingar since Friday.

Gardai say they’re concerned for his welfare and are anxious to find him.

It’s believed Michael is in the company of adult relatives and may currently be in Northern Ireland or the Border Region.

Michael is described as being around 4 foot tall with black hair and blue eyes.

Investigating officers are also looking for information on the whereabouts of the any of the following vehicles:

Silver BMW 418 registration 151-WH-2454

Blue Audi A4 registration 131-WH-1629

Fiat Campervan registration 00-WH-5417

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mullingar Garda Station, or the Garda Confidential Line.