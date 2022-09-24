KCLR Blog
Gardai are appealing for wittness’s to an theft outside of a GAA match in Carlow
Those heading to matches this weekend are being urged to keep their valubles safe.
People going to GAA matches this weekend are being warned not to leave valuables in their cars.
There’s two Carlow Senior Football semi finals on this weekend with crowds also expected for a round of Hurling Championship matches in Kilkenny.
A purse was stolen after thieves smashed in the window of at car parked at Dr Cullen park in Carlow last Saturday night.
Gardai are appealling for witnesses to that incident