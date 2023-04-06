Gardaí are on the hunt for a group of men who jumped a wall before stealing a jeep and some cash in Co Kilkenny.

More detail has emerged about the burglary which happened in the Clifden area of Clara on Monday afternoon.

It’s not known exactly how many were involved but Gardaí would like to talk to anyone who might have seen the group before 3.15pm, or the silver 07-Carlow Reg Toyota Landcruiser after that time to contact them.

Sgt John Duffy on KCLR said; “We’re appealing basically to anyone who might have been in the area on Monday afternoon that noticed anything that was suspicious, we have an unknown number of suspects jumped a wall to gain access into a yard and take the keys of a jeep, it was a silver Toyota Landcruiser 07 CW reg”.

He adds; “They also took a sum of money from an Audi A4 estate which was parked near the entrance of that same yard so sometime around 3:15 in the afternoon this happened so anyone that might have any information at all if they could contact Kilkenny Garda Station or saw anything that was unusual to them”.