Gardaí are seeking assistance in tracking down a missing Waterford teenager

UPDATE: 9:10am, Thursday 1st September: Gardaí say Brianna Coffey has been located safe and well.

Earlier Story:

Gardaí are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a missing 15-year-old from Waterford.

Brianna Coffey was last seen in the county on Tuesday evening (30th August).

She’s described as being 5’ 4” in height, with dark brown hair and blue eyes – when last seen she was wearing a grey zipped, hooded tracksuit top, grey tracksuit bottoms and white runners.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station on 051 305300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.