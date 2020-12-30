Gardaí call on County Kilkenny man to get in touch

Gardaí in Thomastown are hoping to reunite a family with a loved one.

Update 6.45pm

David has been in touch and Gardaí thank all for their assistance.

Original story

They’re looking for a local man to get in touch.

Sgt. Ted Hughes has the details, telling KCLR News “We’re just trying to make contact with David Gillespie, he’s from Rathcusack in Bennettsbridge, David took a bit of time out before Christmas, spent some time in Dublin, but we believe he’s back in Kilkenny City at the moment.”

He adds “Really all we’re doing is asking David maybe if he could make contact with home, they haven’t heard from him over the holiday period, now we’re heading into the New Year, they would just like to know that David’s okay and maybe if he could just maybe contact home or if anybody knows David and they see him in the city maybe they could contact us and we’ll get the message home to his parents”.