Gardaí call on dog owners in Carlow and Kilkenny to keep their pets under effective control at all times

As lambing seasons looms gardaí are warning dog owners to keep their pets under control.

The loss of livestock can be devastating to farmers as well as for the animals.

Garda Andy Neill is reminding that while while canines can be great, the pack mentality is something to always be mindful of, telling KCLR News; “There are great joys of having the company of a dog for many, dogs provide companionship, security, and there’s even breeds that actually work almost in the same way as people work or act even as assistance dogs, sadly though as well as being a pet your dog also has the potential to be a pack animal, every year there are substantial amount of kills attributed to domestic pets, more so than wild dogs”.

He adds; “Sheep kills are the most prevalent but there’ve also been cases where cattle suffer due to worrying incidents, it’s essential that pet owners, including those walking or hiking, have their dog under effective control at all times and that includes in sight”.

And Garda Neill has this warning; “A landowner has a legal right not only to shoot animals that are worrying livestock but also to seek recommence for lost stock, please be mindful and vigilant”.